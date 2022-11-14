MC Insider: Expected bedfellows, spicy deal, mutual fund skeletons, banking salary disparity, and more

SCRUTINY OF FUND MANAGERS

The going is getting tough for the Indian mutual fund industry, though not in terms of inflows or investor participation. The market regulator is tightening its noose on the people sitting on the other side of the table, that is, fund managers. The regulator has brought all the fund houses and their fund managers under its scrutinising lens. It is digging deep into their books to find out if there were any more cases of wrongdoings similar to the ones that were unearthed at a leading fund house a few months ago that resulted in the sacking of two of its fund managers. We hear that the regulator’s investigation is a step in the right direction that will set many more heads rolling at many other fund houses.

