MC Insider: Exit troubles, bye buyback, F for freedom, FMCG spotlight, and more



SELL DILEMMA

We hear the top brass of a key investor in a PSU (which is on the block) is in the US, busy making pitches and wooing suitors. Incidentally, the target firm’s stock price has slipped below the investor’s entry price. That can get tricky as now that the investor is listed, all its actions will come under greater scrutiny than before. The bidding is open to private equity investors and consortium bids are welcome too. A top Canadian investor is believed to be mighty keen on the deal. Let’s see how many other suitors put their hats in the ring.





‘BYE’BACK PLAN





Tongues are wagging on D-Street on the sudden deferral of the buyback plans of this blue-chip player. The plans were announced a week earlier and expectations had risen high, but after a three-and-a-half-hour board meeting, the firm decided that more deliberations were required before arriving at a final decision. With no clarity on the date of the next board meet or the status of the buyback, what was announced instead was the resignation of a non-executive director. Not surprisingly, the markets were not impressed with the deferral reasons. Social media was quick to pounce on the U-turn and the stock slipped sharply. Later, company insiders said the buyback wasn’t ‘cancelled’ and that details would be finalised in a few days. Let’s wait and watch to see the next move by the firm. Interestingly, the last buyback in this sector was a decade back…





F IN FUNDS=FLEXIBILITY





One of the largest bank-sponsored mutual funds in India is getting ready for some employee exit surveys. Rumour mills have it that some fund managers at the asset management company are uneasy about recent regulatory changes surrounding skin in the game as well as shifting investment style focus amid years of underperformance in equity schemes. These fund managers would rather try their hands in the world of portfolio management services. Industry insiders speculate similar moves could happen with more frequency as fund managers seek flexibility in style and strategy and a sprinkle of freedom.





CALCULATED TURNAROUND BET





Trading volumes in this infrastructure firm have surged over the last month after Mumbai-based PMS fund ‘Calculator’ picked up a block of shares. It is hard to miss a signboard with the infrastructure firm’s name at some point if you are on Mumbai’s roads. But those order wins have not really translated into stock price performance for a while now. The stock was a hit with smart money on Dalal Street between 2013 and 2015, but has not seen those highs even as the company’s revenues have grown well over the last six years. The firm is trying to make a comeback and it looks like the ‘Calculator’ fund has bought the story the management is right now hard selling to the Street. Chatter is that some of the savvy names on Dalal Street too have taken a shine to the stock, and some corporate announcements are in order.





SHINING JEWEL





Shares of this player in the FMCG segment have been rising in a turbulent market, as bulls appear to be excited about the news of a big group buying the rights to sell the former’s brands. It is not yet clear though how the FMCG player stands to benefit from this deal. Neither the buyer nor the target has mentioned anything about the financials of the deal. Only the insiders would know the details. Incidentally, the auditor has also raised red flags on the target firm’s financials and the stock has been rising one way because of a lack of sellers, but the volume action indicates that some of the smart players may have started offloading their positions. Talk about putting family jewels at the risk of a betrayal!





NOT PRESENT, SIR!





At a recent event organised by an industry body, a central minister invited to launch a new set of guidelines put the organisers in a tight spot. When the minister took to the stage, the body’s chairperson was asked about the total strength of the outfit and then the attendance in the event. No one knew why! Then the guideline book was launched and everyone including the organisers were expecting the minister to be impressed, but lo and behold, the minister bowled a googly and pointed out the low participation of members in the event. He said that if out of 800 members only three show up at an important launch event, it only shows how serious the body and its members are about self-regulation. The MIA stance of the industry certainly didn’t impress this minister! Lessons learnt, we hope.





OPEN RELATIONSHIPS





Perhaps disillusioned by their long-term relationships, three big advertisers are doing something that they have not done before. They are partnering agencies on a project basis. This exercise is not new to the industry but is new to these brands that have largely stuck to network companies as AOR (agency on record) for creative, media, and digital duties. Sources close to the development say that these brands aren’t sticking to traditional practices like calling for a pitch presentation. These projects are assigned to agencies that have solid teams and can handle big accounts. In the past, such arrangements have worked in the favour of agencies. Projects are easier to execute and if the client is impressed they become retainers. So will it be a series of open relationships going forward or will they tie another knot, we wonder?





CALL MY AGENCY?





A seasoned marketer is upset. He has been reading about all the changes about a particular network ad company, which he has been associating with for close to a decade, in the press and not from his agency partners. This advertiser has a different model. The brand works with the same set of agencies for various projects. His team has a new project for their creative agency, however, they don’t know who to approach this time. The client says, “I don’t know if my creative agency is still around. I don’t know the new leadership structure. There is zero communication from the network. This is really disappointing.” In a scenario like this, marketers just switch agencies. However, this chief wants to have a proper chat and possibly give a respectful closure to this long-standing relationship, if he decides to move on, that is.



