MC Insider: Exit troubles, bye buyback, F for freedom, FMCG spotlight, and more

CALCULATED TURNAROUND BET

Trading volumes in this infrastructure firm have surged over the last month after Mumbai-based PMS fund ‘Calculator’ picked up a block of shares. It is hard to miss a signboard with the infrastructure firm’s name at some point if you are on Mumbai’s roads. But those order wins have not really translated into stock price performance for a while now. The stock was a hit with smart money on Dalal Street between 2013 and 2015, but has not seen those highs even as the company’s revenues have grown well over the last six years. The firm is trying to make a comeback and it looks like the ‘Calculator’ fund has bought the story the management is right now hard selling to the Street. Chatter is that some of the savvy names on Dalal Street too have taken a shine to the stock, and some corporate announcements are in order.

