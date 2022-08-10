MC Insider: End to IPO snooze, bankers never retire, more mutual fund exits, fintech sale, payment delay and more

FINTECH PROMOTER IN SALE MODE

Rumour has it that the promoter of a leading south based fintech firm, which has expertise in providing Financial Technology solutions for Banking, Insurance and other Financial Services, is said to have found a suitor for his own stake in the company. The magnitude of the deal is not yet certain but there is a strong possibility that the deal will be signed soon and can involve part sale to the strategic investor initially with the ultimate aim of offloading the complete stake in future. It may be noted the said promoter had sold his earlier venture to the Indian arm of a US IT services company. Any guesses folks?!

