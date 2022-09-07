MC Insider: Embracing inorganic, suffering neglect, five-star imprisonment, and more



'MAKEOVER' OF A DEAL



In a bid to take the competition head-on from global giants, domestic business groups with FMCG verticals seem to have embraced the inorganic route. Chatter on Deal Street suggests that one such group seems to be in pole position to buy out a West-based firm which has coveted distribution rights for top personal care products used in salons and spas. If plans fructify, this acquisition will give the Indian conglomerate direct access to the entire portfolio of this niche fast-growing segment with strong margins. Though we must add here that there is one more domestic player with retail presence that is also in the race for the same asset but for now we hear it may not be able to bag the prize.





FOMO SAGA





It's been a tough few months for this tech startup. The company's IPO plans have been shelved and thereafter a private funding round has remained elusive. At an event in the national capital, a partner of one of its VC investors had a chance encounter with the startup's founder. He proposed a lunch to catch up. The founder agreed but not without a complaint: "You have forgotten us. Other companies have become important now." With multiple young entrepreneurs nearby, the investor tried his best to dilute the neglect. Let's hope things worked out over the lunch date, if at all it happened.





FIG FUNDRAISE IN THE WORKS?





Block deals may be the flavour of the season these days, but now there's some unconfirmed buzz floating around that a QIP in the financial sevices segment could be soon hitting the markets and is likely to see strong demand. Remember, AU Small Finance Bank had raised around Rs 2,000 crore via the QIP route last month. Any guesses, folks?





THERE IS A LOT IN A NAME!





The CEO of this family-run gold loan NBFC got a shocker recently when media reports appeared one morning talking about robbery in one of the company branches. The CEO immediately deployed his officers to find out the truth. Soon, it was found out that the said robbery actually happened in another company that shares the same family name. Furious at the confusion and wrong reports, the CEO soon asked his team to issue a media statement to highlight the mistake in the reports and clarify that the robbery happened not in his firm but in the other company. What's in a name? A lot! Isn't it?





10, DROWNING STREET?!





The founders of one of Bengaluru's most famous startups were celebrating what they called was their 'biggest corporate launch of the year' over the weekend, blissfully unaware of the havoc caused by two days of heavy rain that drowned most parts of the city. The founders were staying in a five-star hotel on the outskirts of the city. Reality struck hard when they returned to the city and saw their houses swamped with water and they had to again take shelter in large hotels. However, they were not alone. Many other billionaires too had to be rescued in boats after heavy rains flooded their homes, snapping power and water supply. Looks like everyone is facing the brunt of unplanned development in Bengaluru.





CRACKING RELATIONSHIPS?





Marketing corridors are abuzz about a certain marketing chief whose resignation came out of the blue. That's also partly because the young marketing honcho's exit came just days before a big launch that the company has been heavily promoting. Some were not surprised given all the dramatic changes happening at this firm that used to spend handsomely to advertise its services on big ticket properties like the IPL. Meanwhile, some astute observers couldn't help but comment on the PR machinery put in action to paint a rosy picture of partners parting.





END OF CLEAN-UP DRIVE





A high-profile global CEO of a large ad company has silently quit. This news left many in the industry surprised. But ad moles, who have worked closely with this CEO, tell us that the executive was on a short-term contract with the mandate to "clean up" the network by slicing and dicing anything that didn't fit the transformation agenda. A former senior copywriter of this company in India thinks the role was of a "contract killer", figuratively speaking, of course. Thousands of employees were let go over the past 2.5 years across global markets and in India entire executive rungs were cleared. The fallout of the clean-up was significant here, leaving many old hands and agency heads no choice but to leave given the uncertainty and orders raining down from HQ. Our ad moles also tell us that now that the job is done the executive is moving on, but not without a cool 11 million USD bonus!



