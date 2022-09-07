MC Insider: Embracing inorganic, suffering neglect, five-star imprisonment, and more

END OF CLEAN-UP DRIVE

A high-profile global CEO of a large ad company has silently quit. This news left many in the industry surprised. But ad moles, who have worked closely with this CEO, tell us that the executive was on a short-term contract with the mandate to "clean up" the network by slicing and dicing anything that didn't fit the transformation agenda. A former senior copywriter of this company in India thinks the role was of a "contract killer", figuratively speaking, of course. Thousands of employees were let go over the past 2.5 years across global markets and in India entire executive rungs were cleared. The fallout of the clean-up was significant here, leaving many old hands and agency heads no choice but to leave given the uncertainty and orders raining down from HQ. Our ad moles also tell us that now that the job is done the executive is moving on, but not without a cool 11 million USD bonus!

