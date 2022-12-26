 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dec 26, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

MC Insider: Dubai calling for trader, promoter cousins call truce, financial product flying under the radar and more


Mover and Sheikh

The trader who was at the centre of a recent controversy on a microblogging site is said to be planning his next big venture. No, it is not to acquire a yacht or private jet (which may soon be on the cards). Then? Attaining NRI status. Word has it that he plans to move to Dubai and start a hedge fund. Why Dubai? Well, relatively less stringent regulations for setting up such a fund and the obvious lure of no income taxes. Also, don’t forget, import taxes on yatch and private jets are lower in the Middle East city!


End of Feud


There is some good news coming from the industrial suburbs of this western city where the promoter cousins of two firms which are into the manufacturing of cables and pipes, seem to have amicably resolved their differences and are now working in close co-ordination towards strengthening the businesses. According to our little birdies, the cousins were involved in an intense spat over the ownership of the shares that are held in a trust. The structure of one of the companies is such that the major shareholding is in the hands of a trust where voting power is exercised by the brother who heads the other company and that was the bone of contention. However, all is well that ends well and that is music to the ears of the retail investors who were at the receiving end of this family feud. This is the second instance wherein two warring brothers of this city have set aside their differences for the sake of their companies. Who were the first duo? Ring any bells?


Case of Weak Letter & Low Spirit?


This regulator has made its lack of fondness for innovative financial products rather clear and one of its main grouses has been the market finding loopholes in the law. Take mis-selling for instance. The radar on online bond platforms has increased but complex structured debt products are still being offered on these bond platforms to unsuspecting retail investors. One such platform is selling a securitised debt investment with an underlying asset being a bunch of loans to a fleet operator. Zoning out already? The product is marketed as giving a guaranteed return of 18 percent! But the return is an internal rate of return or IRR. Retail investors seldom understand different return ratios let alone one as esoteric as IRR. What they understand is the payout, which is unclear. But hey, 18 percent return is pretty cool to market the product. The authorities are tightening their hold but we think they should hurry up before savvy rich investors pawn off their risky bets onto naïve individuals through willy platforms.