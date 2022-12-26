MC Insider: Dubai calling for trader, promoter cousins call truce, financial product flying under the radar and more



Mover and Sheikh

The trader who was at the centre of a recent controversy on a microblogging site is said to be planning his next big venture. No, it is not to acquire a yacht or private jet (which may soon be on the cards). Then? Attaining NRI status. Word has it that he plans to move to Dubai and start a hedge fund. Why Dubai? Well, relatively less stringent regulations for setting up such a fund and the obvious lure of no income taxes. Also, don’t forget, import taxes on yatch and private jets are lower in the Middle East city!





End of Feud





There is some good news coming from the industrial suburbs of this western city where the promoter cousins of two firms which are into the manufacturing of cables and pipes, seem to have amicably resolved their differences and are now working in close co-ordination towards strengthening the businesses. According to our little birdies, the cousins were involved in an intense spat over the ownership of the shares that are held in a trust. The structure of one of the companies is such that the major shareholding is in the hands of a trust where voting power is exercised by the brother who heads the other company and that was the bone of contention. However, all is well that ends well and that is music to the ears of the retail investors who were at the receiving end of this family feud. This is the second instance wherein two warring brothers of this city have set aside their differences for the sake of their companies. Who were the first duo? Ring any bells?





Case of Weak Letter & Low Spirit?





This regulator has made its lack of fondness for innovative financial products rather clear and one of its main grouses has been the market finding loopholes in the law. Take mis-selling for instance. The radar on online bond platforms has increased but complex structured debt products are still being offered on these bond platforms to unsuspecting retail investors. One such platform is selling a securitised debt investment with an underlying asset being a bunch of loans to a fleet operator. Zoning out already? The product is marketed as giving a guaranteed return of 18 percent! But the return is an internal rate of return or IRR. Retail investors seldom understand different return ratios let alone one as esoteric as IRR. What they understand is the payout, which is unclear. But hey, 18 percent return is pretty cool to market the product. The authorities are tightening their hold but we think they should hurry up before savvy rich investors pawn off their risky bets onto naïve individuals through willy platforms.





UDAN Routes Hit Air Pocket

Most private domestic airlines in India may further reduce operation on UDAN routes following the government’s decision to double the per-flight regional connectivity levy it collects from airlines to Rs 10,000 from January. Industry participant and experts are of the view that due to the hike in per-flight regional connectivity levy, airfare on regional routes may rise in the coming months which is likely to bring down passenger traffic on these routes, which has already fallen considerably since last year. While airline officials have been quick to dismiss any plans to cut back on operating flights on UDAN routes, conversations behind closed doors have revolved around ways to reduce loss from unprofitable routes, many industry insiders said. The government plans to increase levy charged on domestic carriers in two phases, the first phase comes into effect from January 1, 2023, the levy will be Rs 10,000 per departure; and then again, it will be further increased to Rs 15,000 from April 1.





Counting On EV Like Never Before

While there is a lot of hype and hoopla around the post-Covid Auto Expo, a little birdie tells us that atl east two OEMs which are not participating are doing a mid-term review of the Indian market and may take a call on their long term presence. Incidentally, both the companies had dismal sales over the last few financial years and senior officials of both firms were not present at the SIAM annual convention. However, no plans have been taken to exit the Indian operations yet as both entities want to see if they can make any impact on the Indian market with their EVs.





Rail Officials Off Track?

The directorate of enforcement is currently investigating the case of alleged illegal mining in Jharkhand and industry chatter is that two railway board officials may be called soon for questioning. Last week, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren wrote to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav informing him about his government’s decision to institute a high-level probe team to look into the role of railway officials in the alleged illegal transportation of minerals. The chief minister’s letter also said that Jharkhand has raised the issue with the ministry on several occasions in the past but the Indian Railways has failed to cooperate in the effort to check illegal transportation.





Only “Work” Questions Please!

All central bankers are cautious when they speak to the media, even post retirement! No one wants to hog the headlines for a controversial remark. Some are even more cautious; they don't talk at all! Old habits, let's say. Recently, this former RBI Governor went a step further! Renowned for his one-liners during press conferences and witty remarks during his tenure, the former governor confronted a reporter who approached him for an interview. The first demand raised by the gentleman was – “No questions on current policy rates, issues or associated subjects. Just ask about my work.” The intriguing answer puzzled the cub reporter. What queries could he have posed? We are wondering as well. what is a central banker's "work" if not interest rates and policy issues? Strange, isn't it?





Disillusioned Babu

Covid-19 has fatigued different people in different ways. Two of the key people in the government who have been at the forefront of the Centre’s pandemic response, driving through thick and thin for the last three years, had been pressing for voluntary retirement scheme and we hear one of them is finally getting relieved next week. The babu leaving the IAS for pursuing a career in academics is miffed that the role of bureaucrats in COVID management has been totally ignored. “Those who made their fortunes by making big moolah out of the tragedy are given Padma awards but there was not even a salutation for us during the Civil Service Day,” he rued.



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com. Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

READ MORE