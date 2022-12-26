MC Insider: Dubai calling for trader, promoter cousins call truce, financial product flying under the radar and more

End of Feud

There is some good news coming from the industrial suburbs of this western city where the promoter cousins of two firms which are into the manufacturing of cables and pipes, seem to have amicably resolved their differences and are now working in close co-ordination towards strengthening the businesses. According to our little birdies, the cousins were involved in an intense spat over the ownership of the shares that are held in a trust. The structure of one of the companies is such that the major shareholding is in the hands of a trust where voting power is exercised by the brother who heads the other company and that was the bone of contention. However, all is well that ends well and that is music to the ears of the retail investors who were at the receiving end of this family feud. This is the second instance wherein two warring brothers of this city have set aside their differences for the sake of their companies. Who were the first duo? Ring any bells?

