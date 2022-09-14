MC Insider: Dealmaker catches burglar, Bengaluru flood stories, scuttled deal, bad ad cops, and more



The co-promoter of a budget airline and his wife pared their holding in the company through block deals on bourses. But what's got the industry circles buzzing is a deal which is apparently brewing at another airline. Rumour has it that a key shareholder of this airline is believed to be in the final stage of negotiations to sell more than half the existing stake. While there is no official word on it, many senior officials and industry insiders expect that the deal is likely to be announced in the next few weeks before the start of the winter schedule in aviation. If the market chatter is to be believed, two Middle East based airlines have shown interest in buying the stake. Watch this space for more!





Mortal Kombat Dealmaker





This one is straight out of an action flick sequence, folks. We hear a veteran dealmaker, who spearheads financial sponsor coverage at a leading investment bank, faced off an unsuspecting intruder who made the mistake of breaking into the latter's sprawling bungalow in one of Mumbai's toniest localities. This after the rogue swung by a neighbouring abode belonging to the family member of an FMCG veteran. Lady Luck was clearly not on the side of the burglar as the dealmaker, a former pugilist, woke up in the nick of time to defend his home turf. After a brief physical confrontation, word has it that the senior banker went into 'Tyson Fury' mode and delivered the inevitable knockout punch and handed over the unconscious intruder to the local cops. Mr M&A deserves a round of applause for sure!





Fundraise Surprise





It's common for B2B startups to seek out their customers' help with testimonials when raising money in the private market. This logistics startup was also doing the same. But it was in for a rude shock when a unicorn customer revealed to prospective investors that it's phasing out the relationship. Meanwhile, word on the Street is that the biggest rival of this unicorn tormentor in question is increasing its dependence on third-party logistics player. We hope this is good enough in allaying the fears of the prospective investor.





‘Flood’ed With Embarrassment?





Certain areas in the IT corridor or Outer Ring Road (ORR) had turned into Outer River Road in the last week in Bengaluru. The IT industry was severely affected by the floods and they went after the BJP government in Karnataka. A loudmouth former IT company top executive who often plays God started attacking the Basavaraj Bommai government calling it corrupt and ineffective, threatening to complain to PM. A day later, a BJP city leader hit back at him releasing the documents to prove that many IT companies themselves are culprits and have encroached upon lakes, tanks, and wet lands. The loudmouth former IT person’s name was also in the list of encroachers. Bommai who quickly turned the tables has now ordered the civic authorities to demolish all illegal constructions built on canals, lakes, tanks, and wet lands. Some of the IT holy cows are now at the receiving end and Bommai has the last laugh.



Can I Transport Myself On Porter App? Yes!





Rains in Bengaluru mean that finding a ride either from Ola or Uber is super difficult! An executive from one of the largest VC investment firms found a creative solution: Book a Porter service which people usually use to transport heavy goods or while shifting homes. He seems to have reached home safely, in a mini truck, on time, and most importantly at the same price as a cab from Ola or Uber.





Unicorn Founder Flooded With Calls Amid Floods





This founder of one of India's largest unicorns was getting hundreds of calls and messages from his acquaintances who were checking on him to see if he is safe amid media reports of him being rescued from his drowned villa in Bengaluru on a tractor. The founder has sold his villa, which media reports claimed to have drowned some time back and has been sitting outside India for months. These calls from his acquaintances just added to his predicament as he has had to deal with other calls, mostly from investors, since the start of this year as the startup has been criticised by media for multiple reasons. It also prompted his team to call up folks in media, requesting them to remove his name from the article.





Influencers Managing Influencers





Founders of a few independent digital agencies are now clients of a few influencer management companies. We hear these influencers, whose companies manage other influencers, are seeking help from outside. This is to avoid conflict of interest, apparently. They want to enhance their soft skills and get their LinkedIn game right is what we hear. However, there is a grey area. We haven't seen these CEOs adding promotional tags on their posts yet. With the new set of guidelines for influencers that are expected to be released by the government soon, will these CEOs find loopholes and continue to slyly up their content game? We have no answers to that now.





Where Are The Bad Ad Cops?





A few admen have been expressing their disappointing experiences with the country's leading advertising watchdog. The complaints by these admen, raised as consumers, either didn't get any response or were given vague explanations and their cases have been put on hold. At a time when this organisation is aggressively working to streamline guidelines, looks like they need to practice what they preach. An industry mole says, unlike regulatory bodies of other sectors, the one in advertising isn't making an impact with its decisions and guidelines. It's mended as per convenience and personal interest.





And The Award Goes To…





A CMO of a tech company is miffed after he found out that his brand won a trophy at an industry award through a WhatsApp forward. He questioned his creative agency. Apparently, the agency sent in the entry without the client’s knowledge and approval. Episodes like these have happened in the past. However, the twist in the tale is that the creative shop is refusing to return the award because they burnt the midnight oil to make the campaign and case reel for the award season. This one deserves a bravery award.





Game Of Thrones, Bengaluru Style!





Karnataka is going to witness a battle royale in the next six months. The state Congress unit or KPCC led by DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah are at loggerheads. DKS is moving earth and heaven to win the elections and occupy the coveted CM chair. But many in his own party are against him. They feel his abrasive nature, corruption, and the company he keeps will work against the party. They feel that the party high command should project Siddaramaiah as their CM candidate. They also feel that KPCC president post should go to a Lingayat leader- MB Patil or Ishwar Khandre. An alarmed DKS has asked his image building team to pull up their socks. Rahul Gandhi is entering Karnataka in the last week of September and DKS is trying his best to impress him by organising grand receptions during his 21 day walk through Karnataka. Siddaramaiah faction feels RG does not like DKS and they have a chance.



