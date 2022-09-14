MC Insider: Dealmaker catches burglar, Bengaluru flood stories, scuttled deal, bad ad cops, and more

‘Flood’ed With Embarrassment?

Certain areas in the IT corridor or Outer Ring Road (ORR) had turned into Outer River Road in the last week in Bengaluru. The IT industry was severely affected by the floods and they went after the BJP government in Karnataka. A loudmouth former IT company top executive who often plays God started attacking the Basavaraj Bommai government calling it corrupt and ineffective, threatening to complain to PM. A day later, a BJP city leader hit back at him releasing the documents to prove that many IT companies themselves are culprits and have encroached upon lakes, tanks, and wet lands. The loudmouth former IT person’s name was also in the list of encroachers. Bommai who quickly turned the tables has now ordered the civic authorities to demolish all illegal constructions built on canals, lakes, tanks, and wet lands. Some of the IT holy cows are now at the receiving end and Bommai has the last laugh.