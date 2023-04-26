MC Insider: Cynosure of all eyes, the best PR award and more



Cynosure of all eyes

It is not unusual to find several unattributed figures floating around the manufacturing and employment potential of this firm in India. But now it seems the powers that be are also throwing around some big numbers about the said company. A little birdie tells us that one such statistic that grabbed the headlines recently is way out of the ballpark. Okay then, how far away? "Way too much for someone famous and powerful to publicly announce," was the measured response. Apparently, everyone wants to be part of the limelight which is being hogged by this firm currently and senior state and central officials are competing to lay out the red carpet for the firm. "Anyone who has the ability to create 4-5 lakh jobs in the country should be treated as God," quips a top official.



And the Best PR award goes to....





This founder from the startup segment is very PR-savvy. Apparently, the person routinely courts the media with details of their 'achievements' and provides attractive sops to social media followers in return for brand endorsement—much to the chagrin of other players in the industry. However, this competitive ire is not limited merely to the publicity aspect—these peers also claim that the company is cost-cutting immensely aggressively undercutting rivals to land customers. "This company cuts prices so much that even their customers sometimes get worried about how they may recover costs," said a source. Why? The buzz is that this founder is looking to fill up the order book and generate higher revenues before they explore a public market listing.



A tiff, a sale & then an exit?





D-street was caught unawares when the top brass of a respected financial institution (a darling of the investors) trimmed his stake in the firm suddenly. So what's the background? According to whispers in this firm's corridors, the said gentleman had allegedly got into a tiff of sorts with a particular investor. That's not all, folks. There is also a buzz that this person may apparently move on. We can't be sure of that but if the chatter is indeed true, will he go back to where he came from? Any guesses?





Tech That





This VC firm focused on the tech space is close to sealing its third deal we hear, even as its well-networked founder swooshes from Mumbai to Dubai to London. It's also in hiring mode across verticals, so expect some announcements soon!





Soothing frayed nerves





Rumour has it that some officers associated with union activities at a major financial sector institution, i.e., a prominent sector regulator, have received an unofficial gag order of sorts from the top brass. Why? Well, we hear the top brass is not keen on these folks speaking publicly on contentious issues. According to insiders, the move was triggered after some leaks to the media which left the head honchos unimpressed. These officers have been asked to make representations directly to the top management instead of talking to the press. Fair enough, right?





Taking it one step at a time





One of the country's key regulatory bodies recently got a new spearhead. The top boss arrives from a related branch but sans any major experience of dealing with medicinal approval or quality check processes. A little birdie tells us that as a result, for the time being, everything in the agency is in 'slo-mo' mode as the head is taking his own time understanding the nitty-gritties of the organisation! "He is very hands-on, though, and is trying to learn," this birdie told us. Well, we wish the gentleman all the best for his new innings.





Ctrl + Space





At a network agency, a well- known creative outfit is not given enough space, we hear. Literally speaking. Another creative shop from the firm has a so-called controlling stake as far as the office space is concerned. While the well-known creative outfit has left no stone unturned to make their tiny space wholesome with unusual settings, they are evidently unsatisfied that the other creative agency is dominating the house. But one can't exactly blame the creative agency with the larger, swankier space. After all, it was their home originally. Still, a timely reminder— sharing is caring.



