MC Insider: Cynosure of all eyes, the best PR award and more

Cynosure of all eyes

It is not unusual to find several unattributed figures floating around the manufacturing and employment potential of this firm in India. But now it seems the powers that be are also throwing around some big numbers about the said company. A little birdie tells us that one such statistic that grabbed the headlines recently is way out of the ballpark. Okay then, how far away? "Way too much for someone famous and powerful to publicly announce," was the measured response. Apparently, everyone wants to be part of the limelight which is being hogged by this firm currently and senior state and central officials are competing to lay out the red carpet for the firm. "Anyone who has the ability to create 4-5 lakh jobs in the country should be treated as God," quips a top official.