Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

MC Insider: Curious mantra for tapping investors, an exclusive relationship between agency-clients and more


Curious mantra for tapping investors

Despite the existence of many loss making new age start ups, listed or unlisted, looks like the sector hasn't learnt it's lessons yet! For meeting a potential investor, some firms still ask for the investor to have a minimum investment threshold
Like for instance, this consumer app asks for the investor to have a minimum $50mn cheque ready before their MD can speak! Another start up, which is making huge losses and recently gave interviews has asked any potential investor to be ready with a $100mn cheque before speaking to their MD. Unlike the traditional system, where an MD will explain the business model to the investor and the investor will then take a call, the system in this case is different we hear. Apparently, for starters, the investor will get a presentation made by a rating agencies or outsourced researchers who make a ppt of the target company
The investor will have to go through the presentation and then will get a 10-15 min call slot to pose any questions to the MD. Good investors, for obvious reasons, avoid such companies where the management has adopted this kind of a approach. One wonders, despite seeing the price of listed peers, why haven’t these start ups changes their ways of interacting with investors.


Tech That


Shifting focus now to deal street, where we are picking up buzz that this popular and active investor is evaluating options to pocket some returns and shed some stake in this tech company. A final call hasn't been taken as yet we hear but we shall keep a close watch on this one.