MC Insider: Copycats pop up all over the place, image issues at a VC, mystery behind a bank chief on leave, deal buzz and more

PUNJABI FRIENDS

With many analysts predicting a hung assembly in Punjab, a little bird tells us that the BJP might be thinking of stitching up a post poll alliance in the border state where elections for 117 seats were held in a single phase on February 20. Usually a bi-polar fight, elections in Punjab are expected to be multi-cornered this time with Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, and the coalition of BJP with the former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players. Unlike 2017 polls when Congress won a majority by bagging 77 seats, the results to be announced on March 10 are expected to throw a hung assembly with AAP emerging as the largest party. As the buzz goes, BJP, which was perceived to be an insignificant player because of farm laws, is said to have done well in some seats and might as well try to patch up with its old ally, SAD, after the results.

