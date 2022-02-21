MC Insider: Copycats pop up all over the place, image issues at a VC, mystery behind a bank chief on leave, deal buzz and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: February 21, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
STARTUP COPYCATS
It's as if entrepreneurs don't have enough problems already! With the deluge of funding for startups, we hear more opportunists are launching copycat products in areas such as D2C brands and fintech platforms. These copycats have near identical pitches to investors, websites look the same and they undercut prices of the original startup. What's worse, investors in the original startup are now saying why don't we fund these newer guys instead? Problems, problems and more problems!
IMAGE AND ‘VC’
This senior executive at a leading VC fund recently stepped down. It wasn't a big deal because buzz suggests the gentleman hasn't done much work and was there more for image and PR reasons. That’s because ex-Valley unicorn looks good for the VC firm. But when the press said this person is stepping down, the VC firm tried its hardest to combat the narrative, and finally put out a statement on social media congratulating the investor on his stint, and announcing he will now be an entrepreneur in residence, and be missed badly by colleagues! This PR industry, we tell you!
CEO ON LEAVE
What happened to the CEO who was sent on leave by this bank? Journalists who are seeking a response from the bank and trying to reach out to the banker himself seem to have hit a brick wall. What more? The bank has strictly prohibited its officials and communication divisions from discussing this subject with the press. Interestingly, the bank has always cited personal reasons for the exit of the banker who left the institution after decades of service. There were rumours that the central bank wasn't happy with this CEO's term extension. The silence and unanswered questions deepen the plot. What really happened that led to the exit and where is the former bank chief now? There aren't any concrete answers yet.
BILLION DOLLAR DEAL
Word on the Street is that a follow-on public offer (FPO) in the consumer segment which has been in the works for several months now is likely to take place in the coming week or so. The objective – to shed promoter stake and comply with the market regulator's minimum public shareholding norms. Buzz is that this deal may be around $1 billion.
FIGHT TO THE FINISH
There’s stiff competition amongst bidders in this hot, big bang deal in the infra sector. We hear there was earlier a shortlist of 5, but now one suitor has opted out and the other has gone slow, leaving behind the prospect of a mouth-watering 3 way race to the wire. Two global biggies are part of the three front-runners and a little birdie told us one of them is very keen to hike the bid on one condition to pip its rival which was the most aggressive earlier - It gets exclusivity. So will the sellers take the bait or give it a pass and play cool?
CYCLING TO D-STREET
The last 12 to 18 months have seen several new, emerging, niche segments in India Inc warming up to public markets by planning or launching IPOs. Be it speciality chemicals, food delivery, artificial intelligence, SaaS or babycare. So who is next? Well, we have picked up that there are some aspiring D-street debutants from...guess what…the good old bicycle segment! Remember iconic brand Atlas Cycles was listed on the bourses, but sadly had to shut down its last manufacturing unit in 2022, hit by the COVID-triggered lockdown.
SUBSIDIARY ON THE PROWL
In more fundraising chatter, we hear that the subsidiary of a top interior infrastructure firm has hired a banker to raise funds (around Rs 400-500 crore) via the QIP route. This subsidiary which is seen as a multi-bagger and has faced environmental issues in the past is a prominent player in its own space as well.
PRIMETIME SHOW AGAIN
A leading news channel has decided to resume its prime time show by a journalist who had resigned in 2020. The buzz is that the journalist, who was executive editor in the previous role with the channel, would be hosting a new show from March 1. The journalist had resigned from the channel to pursue academic dreams, but things didn’t plan out that way. In the new role, the journalist will be working in a consulting role.
PUNJABI FRIENDS
With many analysts predicting a hung assembly in Punjab, a little bird tells us that the BJP might be thinking of stitching up a post poll alliance in the border state where elections for 117 seats were held in a single phase on February 20. Usually a bi-polar fight, elections in Punjab are expected to be multi-cornered this time with Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, and the coalition of BJP with the former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players. Unlike 2017 polls when Congress won a majority by bagging 77 seats, the results to be announced on March 10 are expected to throw a hung assembly with AAP emerging as the largest party. As the buzz goes, BJP, which was perceived to be an insignificant player because of farm laws, is said to have done well in some seats and might as well try to patch up with its old ally, SAD, after the results.
