 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

MC Insider: Buyback blowback, regulator gunning for private job, wedding extravaganza, how the wallet business died, and more


PE Pain

The Sebi move to phase out market buybacks will result in a lull in private equity deals, while putting promoters back in a quandary. It is common knowledge that a number of private equity players engage in assured return arrangements with promoters, wherein they agree on an exit price for their investment. Earlier, these exits were funded directly by the promoters who would do synchronised sale through the stock market window to give exit to investors. But in recent times, with the tax efficiency of buyback, that became the preferred route. Sometimes, buybacks were a costless way to prop up share prices and, at other times, they were to give selective exit to investors. The Sebi move puts promoters back in a quandary, for private equity would not relent on their pound of flesh, a promoter fretted.


Not So Fast


Speculation is rife that the head of a regulatory body who was quite active in the last few months of his tenure is about to join the ranks of a big ecommerce player. This was inevitable because a plum retirement post within the government that he was gunning for didn’t happen. That got us checking if the move to the private side was true. Turns out there is a one-year cooling off period that prevents him and others of his ilk from taking a private job. What about as a consultant? Nah, not even that.


Band, Bajaa, Baraat


At a select gathering this week, an ace investor and guru shared his musings on the fixations of desi millionaires and billionaires' with big fat Indian weddings. It's crazy, he said, shaking his head at the headline-making weddings where the cost of celebrations is comparable to a small nation's GDP. Surprising and refreshing coming from a billionaire himself who suspects that 10 years from now there will be many more Rs 500 crore plus weddings. The business of shaadis is certainly booming.