MC Insider: Buyback blowback, regulator gunning for private job, wedding extravaganza, how the wallet business died, and more



PE Pain

The Sebi move to phase out market buybacks will result in a lull in private equity deals, while putting promoters back in a quandary. It is common knowledge that a number of private equity players engage in assured return arrangements with promoters, wherein they agree on an exit price for their investment. Earlier, these exits were funded directly by the promoters who would do synchronised sale through the stock market window to give exit to investors. But in recent times, with the tax efficiency of buyback, that became the preferred route. Sometimes, buybacks were a costless way to prop up share prices and, at other times, they were to give selective exit to investors. The Sebi move puts promoters back in a quandary, for private equity would not relent on their pound of flesh, a promoter fretted.





Not So Fast

Speculation is rife that the head of a regulatory body who was quite active in the last few months of his tenure is about to join the ranks of a big ecommerce player. This was inevitable because a plum retirement post within the government that he was gunning for didn’t happen. That got us checking if the move to the private side was true. Turns out there is a one-year cooling off period that prevents him and others of his ilk from taking a private job. What about as a consultant? Nah, not even that.





Band, Bajaa, Baraat

At a select gathering this week, an ace investor and guru shared his musings on the fixations of desi millionaires and billionaires' with big fat Indian weddings. It's crazy, he said, shaking his head at the headline-making weddings where the cost of celebrations is comparable to a small nation's GDP. Surprising and refreshing coming from a billionaire himself who suspects that 10 years from now there will be many more Rs 500 crore plus weddings. The business of shaadis is certainly booming.





UPI: When The Government Hit Back





This tale is from the heydays of digital payment wallets, says a veteran bureaucrat while regaling a gathering about the UPI story. In those days, he was in a posting where he had to work with fintechs. The companies were sent repeated requests to tell the government how much they were charging for the wallet services, but to no avail. Things got to a point where the bureaucrat had to dial up individual banks and give them a formula to back-calculate the charges. "The numbers were astounding. One of the biggest players was even charging 15 percent fees in some cases," he says. Not long after, the merchant discount rate on UPI transactions was brought down to zero. And the wallet business died.





HNI Conundrum





Recently, an erstwhile hot and happening emerging company withdrew its IPO, citing macroeconomic headwinds. But we hear just before it withdrew the IPO, a few Chinese investors were increasingly putting pressure on the company’s board as they wanted to exit the company. The founder of the company knew that an IPO was unlikely anytime soon, and the Chinese investors would be difficult to handle. So he roped in a few HNIs to buy shares from the Chinese investors, guaranteeing them an exit through IPO. But little did the HNIs know that they would be stuck, with the company deferring its listing plans! It remains to be seen how the founder will get out of this pickle.





Data, Deals and More





This top private equity fund with traditional strengths in the realty space has been aggressively sniffing around the healthcare space for a maiden bet. But that's not the only new segment under its lens. We are told that the fund is betting big on data centres so expect some M&A action around that in the new year.





Circular Economy





Not so long ago, senior executives from a certain global ad network split to start their own businesses. Then a couple of them turned angel investors and VCs and decided to invest in the ventures that came out of their former network. Now, we hear that these ventures are funding their investors' new firms. A former CXO of the global network calls this a "circular economy" aka "golmaal". If you know, you know.





Awards Season





Agency corridor chatter around awards season has begun. A list of top campaigns of the year is being put together. Content for case study AVs is getting locked. In the past, agencies have conducted creative workshops to ace the awards game. Top management teams have gone on off-sites to discuss awards strategies. Dedicated teams are assigned to focus on work that can potentially bring metals home. We hear most of these practices are back in action as business is back to normal.



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.