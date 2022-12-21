MC Insider: Buyback blowback, regulator gunning for private job, wedding extravaganza, how the wallet business died, and more

UPI: When The Government Hit Back

This tale is from the heydays of digital payment wallets, says a veteran bureaucrat while regaling a gathering about the UPI story. In those days, he was in a posting where he had to work with fintechs. The companies were sent repeated requests to tell the government how much they were charging for the wallet services, but to no avail. Things got to a point where the bureaucrat had to dial up individual banks and give them a formula to back-calculate the charges. "The numbers were astounding. One of the biggest players was even charging 15 percent fees in some cases," he says. Not long after, the merchant discount rate on UPI transactions was brought down to zero. And the wallet business died.

