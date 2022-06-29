MC Insider: Bullish emergency fund, fake earnings call transcripts, the small cap trading in shares, messy airline marriage, and more

Buyout Call

Tring-Tring!! Promoter this side. The buzz doing the rounds in telecom circles is that the promoter of a leading telecom company in India is looking to buy out the entire stake held by another promoter group. The promoter group has been associated with the telecom company since 1999-2000, holds more than 10 percent stake, but is now looking to exit the business. However, the buzz is that the main promoter of the company is trying to raise funds in his personal capacity or through other shareholders in the family as well as other options to buy out the stake himself rather than letting the promoter group offload the shares in the market. If this materialises, it will not only infuse confidence in the company about the commitment of the promotors but will also send strong signals in the market about the stock which can see some good appreciation.

