MC Insider: Brokerage unit listing, IPO timing, IT player’s fundraising, buzz in Bengaluru real estate and more



Turn of the Brokerage

A new-age discount broker and investment adviser that offers investment execution and advisory services is gearing up to tap the primary market soon. We hear that the firm is in advanced stages of discussions with investment bankers to finalise the prospectus for filing with the regulator and obtain the approval to launch its maiden public offer. You must be thinking what’s so special about this news that it is being featured in MC Insider. Well, the parent company of this firm, a leading fintech company, will surely help create a lot of buzz in the market. The parent itself made its debut on the bourses just over a year ago and has been having a love-hate relationship with its investors since the time of listing. The parent was again in the news few weeks ago when its dropped a surprise bomb, a move that has not gone down too well with the investors.





Question of timing

This new-age player was toying with the idea of an IPO launch in December but valuations played spoilsport and the plans were put on hold but the marketing continued we hear. So will January see any action on this front or will this firm wait till Budget 2023 before finalising its next move ? We shall keep you posted on this one.





Ready to shop?

IT stocks had a rough ride in 2022 and the NIFTY IT was amongst the worst performing indices of the year. Nonetheless, D-street has been waiting to see when this particular IT player will act on its fundraising plans. Murmurs are that a launch may potentially happen this month and it will be interesting to see if the proceeds are used for inorganic growth.





Political realty





What is the best time to buy a house in Bengaluru? It would be before the state elections, according to a high net-worth individual. Why? We have often heard that real estate is where politicians park their ill-gotten gains, even allegedly routing it via big PE funds. If that is indeed the case, they need to liquidate their assets to fund their election campaign including freebie distribution. Therefore, before that there might be a lot of selling and the market will turn into a buyer’s market. Get it?





Healthy M&A







Is more consolidation in store in the hospital sector in 2023? Yes, according to one of our little birdies, who tells us that there is buzz about a key player in the segment sniffing around another player down south. So is this merely flirting or something more ? Well we can't say for sure but will keep an eye out !





Show of support





We heard from the corridors of power that after the demise of prime minister Narendra Modi's mother, in a show of support for their leader, several ministers personally called their respective beat reporters and requested them to publish condolence messages. Not just that. They wanted these messages to be given “adequate and proper” space.





Royal makeover





Having lagged its competitors, an IPL franchise is looking to undergo a complete brand revamp, we hear. Apparently the management thinks the team franchise is in a dire need of a makeover. A completely new identity and anthem is currently in the works. A refreshed look can be exciting but at the end of the day the careful picking of players and performance can change the fortune of the team that definitely needs its mojo back. A facelift can only take you so far. The need of the hour, it seems, is aces not anthems





Birdies and bots





While most internet platforms are focusing on strengthening their partnership teams, a certain company in the space that recently saw a change in ownership is doing just the opposite. While most of the team in the partnership department was laid off recently, the only member who wasn’t willingly moved on. This apparently has left a bad taste among agency and media partners of the platform who now have to coordinate with the company’s global services through a chat bot that takes a minimum of 48 hours to respond to queries. Frustrated with the system, a lot of these companies are thinking of pulling the plug on their existing partnership deals with the platform. It seems these birdies are hanging up on bots and are flying away for now.



