Jan 02, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

MC Insider: Brokerage unit listing, IPO timing, IT player’s fundraising, buzz in Bengaluru real estate and more


Turn of the Brokerage

A new-age discount broker and investment adviser that offers investment execution and advisory services is gearing up to tap the primary market soon. We hear that the firm is in advanced stages of discussions with investment bankers to finalise the prospectus for filing with the regulator and obtain the approval to launch its maiden public offer. You must be thinking what’s so special about this news that it is being featured in MC Insider. Well, the parent company of this firm, a leading fintech company, will surely help create a lot of buzz in the market. The parent itself made its debut on the bourses just over a year ago and has been having a love-hate relationship with its investors since the time of listing. The parent was again in the news few weeks ago when its dropped a surprise bomb, a move that has not gone down too well with the investors.


Question of timing


This new-age player was toying with the idea of an IPO launch in December but valuations played spoilsport and the plans were put on hold but the marketing continued we hear. So will January see any action on this front or will this firm wait till Budget 2023 before finalising its next move ? We shall keep you posted on this one.


Ready to shop?


IT stocks had a rough ride in 2022 and the NIFTY IT was amongst the worst performing indices of the year. Nonetheless, D-street has been waiting to see when this particular IT player will act on its fundraising plans. Murmurs are that a launch may potentially happen this month and it will be interesting to see if the proceeds are used for inorganic growth.