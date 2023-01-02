MC Insider: Brokerage unit listing, IPO timing, IT player’s fundraising, buzz in Bengaluru real estate and more

Turn of the Brokerage

A new-age discount broker and investment adviser that offers investment execution and advisory services is gearing up to tap the primary market soon. We hear that the firm is in advanced stages of discussions with investment bankers to finalise the prospectus for filing with the regulator and obtain the approval to launch its maiden public offer. You must be thinking what’s so special about this news that it is being featured in MC Insider. Well, the parent company of this firm, a leading fintech company, will surely help create a lot of buzz in the market. The parent itself made its debut on the bourses just over a year ago and has been having a love-hate relationship with its investors since the time of listing. The parent was again in the news few weeks ago when its dropped a surprise bomb, a move that has not gone down too well with the investors.

