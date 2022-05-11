MC Insider: Boss on sabbatical, aviation troubles, missing metrics, deal buzz, and more

SABBATICAL SACRIFICE?

Rumour has it that a top executive of this startup which is notorious for its high pressure and churn is embarking on a long sabbatical, and it is not certain if he will return. Until a few months ago, this executive used to be the face of the company, vociferously defending its strategy and fielding media criticism. It remains to be seen if he will return from his sabbatical, considering a couple of others who took this route never returned. Guess the idea is that once you are out of sight and out of mind, the going will be easier for this firm, which is often in the spotlight for the wrong things.

