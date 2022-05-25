MC Insider: Booster for a big bang deal, Holcim asset sale effect, comeback by a veteran and more



BOOSTER FOR A BIG BANG DEAL

Our pot-bellied birdie from sarkari corridors whispered to us that the entire top brass of a global firm made an India visit recently and part of the agenda included meetings with senior government officials in a few key ministries. Pleasantries and courtesies aside, we wonder if these catch-up’s had anything to do with a big-bang deal involving the overseas firm which has been stuck in a limbo for several months. If yes, was a gentle reminder given? Hmmm…





THE FIG TRANSACTION SQUARE





Now for some chatter from deal street and this one’s from the ever hot FIG ( financial institutions group) segment The wave of partial and complete exits by PE funds continues in India Inc. Last month Bain Capital had picked up a chunky minority stake in IIFL Wealth from GA and Fairfax for around Rs 3680 crores. The latest that we hear is that a fund is weighing a stake sale in a firm which provides small ticket loans. Any takers?





THE HOLCIM ASSET SALE EFFECT





The next deal buzz is from the cement sector which has been shaken up recently with the entry of the Adani Group which sealed the buyout of Holcim’s stake in ACC and Ambuja, catapulting the former straight to the number 2 position behind Ultratech Cement. Industry observers expect more consolidation in the sector as players fight for greater market share and installed capacity and according to the grapevine, a firm with presence in the west is being seen as a potential takeover candidate . Let the games begin!





NOT A W’HOLCIM’ EFFORT





Sticking to titbits from the cement sector. We hear that it was not just three separate conglomerates that were keen on Holcim’s India assets , but a fourth player with presence in the segment was also toying with the idea of a bid and was very keen to tie-up with another player and take the plunge. Feelers were sent to a leading MNC for support but ultimately, talks didn’t fructify into a partnership. Better luck next time we guess!





WEEDING OUT THE REGULATORY THORN





This came straight from the wallet of a market insider. A company that is one of the pioneers in the wallet and mobile payment space was recently embroiled in a controversy with the regulator. The controversy was related to allegations about non-compliance of regulatory norms while on-boarding new customers. The company is said to have resolved all the alleged issues and the independent auditor appointed by the regulator is said to have concluded the audit without finding any anomalies in the processes followed. The auditor is expected to submit his detailed report to the RBI in the coming weeks. So is a clean chit round the corner? Let’s wait and watch…





CAN (NES) YOU FOLLOW THE MANDATE?!





A government official recently led a 11-member team from India to the ongoing Cannes film festival in France but the cameraman and the photographer accompanying the team were clearly instructed to focus on the whole team and not a single person at any point. The idea, said people close to the official, was to showcase India's soft power at the red carpet rather than just transmitting visuals of the official. The official also decided to stay there just for a week. Those hobnobbing for long and far too much with movie stars are often seen as "non-serious" in politics, said sources in the official's office citing reasons for his rather short visit to Cannes!





GEN NEXT MOVES





Last week, a veteran banker took to social media to announce that his younger son had graduated with flying colours from an Ivy League business school, father-son pic included. The elder son , a chess and gaming enthusiast, is already a part of the private sector lender lead by the top banker. So will the younger sibling follow suit or has other plans in mind?.





COMEBACK BY A VETERAN?





This lender has witnessed dramatic developments in the recent past when the long-term CEO moved on, leaving the top seat vacant. Since then, there has been no clarity on who will take up the top job. Now, we hear the bank is actively engaging with the regulator to pitch for a veteran within the ranks for the CEO post. The man is an old-timer within the bank who knows the company like the back of his hand. The RBI is currently examining the request and is likely to revert soon. Rumour has it that the veteran has a good chance indeed to occupy the corner office.



