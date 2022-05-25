MC Insider: Booster for a big bang deal, Holcim asset sale effect, comeback by a veteran and more

CAN (NES) YOU FOLLOW THE MANDATE?!

A government official recently led a 11-member team from India to the ongoing Cannes film festival in France but the cameraman and the photographer accompanying the team were clearly instructed to focus on the whole team and not a single person at any point. The idea, said people close to the official, was to showcase India's soft power at the red carpet rather than just transmitting visuals of the official. The official also decided to stay there just for a week. Those hobnobbing for long and far too much with movie stars are often seen as "non-serious" in politics, said sources in the official's office citing reasons for his rather short visit to Cannes!

