MC Insider: Big changes at conglomerate, peace in the family, edtech wars, plane truths and more

HEALTH INSURERS PLAN PURGE

Some health insurance companies have decided to deal with hospitals that gave them a tough time during the first and second COVID-19 waves with a firm hand. Many health insurance policyholders suffered during those phases as insurance companies and hospitals slugged it over treatment charges. Insurers accused hospitals of overcharging during crisis while the latter cited increased sanitisation and PPE kit costs, particularly in the initial days of the pandemic, to justify higher billing. Worse, instances of cashless facilities being denied also came to light at the peak of the crisis. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in January last year directed insurers to settle claims as per their cashless agreements with hospitals. However, since India does not have a healthcare regulator, the insurance regulator or insurers have little control over hospitals’ conduct, the IRDAI now plans to seek the central government’s help to prevent a repeat of such incidents. Meanwhile, non-life insurance companies have started ‘blacklisting’ scores of hospitals that refused to adhere to cashless agreements or were seen to be overcharging. One leading private health insurer has already struck a whopping 200 hospitals off its cashless network and more insurance companies are contemplating taking this route to eliminate ‘errant’ hospitals from their preferred providers' list.

