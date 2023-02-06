MC Insider: Bears in demand, limits of fintechs, cooling player faces heat, strange multiplex bedfellows and more



Customer heat

Consumer electronics is a tough market and the competition is getting hotter. A prominent player in the cooling segment that was known for sharing the number of units sold in every quarter, has recently stopped this ritual. "It was one of the few companies doing so," said an analyst. Until last year, the management would spell it out in the earnings concall. But, not anymore. The step was taken after customers used the volume number as a tool to negotiate further. Company 1, customer 0.





Bank-fintech bye bye

When you cannot beat them, join them is something that has been inspiring fintechs all along. Fintechs have long realised that tying up with banks and being their agent is far more profitable than going against them. Collaboration is at its peak with every fintech with an app wanting to hold hands with banks. For banks, what better way to outsource tech than to tech bros? But when it comes to the core lending business, fintechs are all fluff and no dice. Rumour has it that this private sector bank recently realised this. Some of the fintechs it has paired up for loan origination allegedly didn’t seem to have processes up to code. It stopped disbursals to a bunch of borrowers with red flags all over them in the nick of time. “I can’t do business on bhai-chaara. People I am lending to better pay me back,” said an executive there. We hear fintech collaborations at this bank is no longer the Plan A or even Plan B for business.





Bearish view in demand





In the unlicensed (illegal) money management market, there were a few star managers who were spinning gold for their big-ticket clients (over Rs 3 crore in capital) with their bullish view over the last two years. Not anymore. We hear that they are stubbornly clinging to their view, have lost clients’ money and are losing clients. Clients don’t have much patience in this market and they talk among themselves. So, they are quickly moving to money managers who were more agile in their response to the change in market trend and for now have a bearish bias.





Tough ‘short’ to take





There was once talk in the market that, whatever the whispers, only the brave would dare short the stocks of this business group. But after recent controversy, we hear that some traders have made returns in many multiples by risking that short. One such gentleman is a Bengaluru-based veteran trader. Apparently, he bought a put option at Rs 89.95 and exited it after it appreciated by 11.5x at Rs 1,120. We learn he has now taken another put option at an even lower strike.





What’s on the menu?





The merger of two big multiplex chains is in the final stages and while everybody is waiting to see how the combined entity will look like, there are discussions on what will be on the menu. One party of the merged entity is a vegetarian and serves only veg food in its cinemas, while the other has no such restrictions. Now, there are talks on whether the combined entity will serve a mix of non-vegetarian and vegetarian F&B or will it go all meatless!





Home sweet home!





This minister does not miss a chance to visit his home state. While he keeps taking a retreat to his constituency every few days, a novel way has also been charted out to ensure that he has an official reason to go to Gujarat. Recently, when meeting venues for G20 meetings related to his portfolio were being decided, he weighed in to make certain that a crucial meet, the one involving all health ministers, was scheduled in his favorite state! This meeting will take place in August this year.





Bitter Pill





We hear a key official in the country's apex drug regulatory body who expected to get an extension has been asked to make way for a new boss. In these uncertain times, according to a little birdie, the official is now seeking suggestions for his next role in the drug watchdog. Ouch!



