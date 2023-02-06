MC Insider: Bears in demand, limits of fintechs, cooling player faces heat, strange multiplex bedfellows and more

Bank-fintech bye bye

When you cannot beat them, join them is something that has been inspiring fintechs all along. Fintechs have long realised that tying up with banks and being their agent is far more profitable than going against them. Collaboration is at its peak with every fintech with an app wanting to hold hands with banks. For banks, what better way to outsource tech than to tech bros? But when it comes to the core lending business, fintechs are all fluff and no dice. Rumour has it that this private sector bank recently realised this. Some of the fintechs it has paired up for loan origination allegedly didn’t seem to have processes up to code. It stopped disbursals to a bunch of borrowers with red flags all over them in the nick of time. “I can’t do business on bhai-chaara. People I am lending to better pay me back,” said an executive there. We hear fintech collaborations at this bank is no longer the Plan A or even Plan B for business.

