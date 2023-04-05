MC Insider: Airline in the queue, agro-chemical firm on the prowl, bitter pill for pharma major and more



Tricky Air Pocket

The aviation sector is getting some tail winds with profitability in the last quarter. The hands are full for every airline. There is a massive talent crunch across departments and head hunters are offering 1.5 times the existing salary for people willing to jump. While few are taking it up, talent which left the industry is wary of coming back because this 1.5 times salary can become half as was seen in COVID. In case of employees of at least one airline, the options in the financial capital have run out and with pay being delayed - it is either an option to shift north - where the aviation industry is now based or move out of the industry.





You Are In The Queue





Sticking to the aviation space , a month from now, this carrier will have to approach the regulator and ministry to renew its permit which it had got after much fanfare. The airline still shows no signs of flying. The last CEO now has his own airline which will become the fastest to fly international. Now another airline could take to the skies before this player with the color scheme and finer details coming before the aircraft!





On the prowl

This player in the agro-chemical space with surplus cash on its books has been scouting for value acretive, inorganic growth opportunities for a while now. In the past it snapped up an API asset, and now buzz on D-street is that it's close to yet another domestic acquisition. Any guesses? Let's wait and watch!





FIG focus

More on deal street...other than healthcare and infra, the FIG space also seems to be buzzing with adequate action. For instance, what is this homegrown private equity funds strategy when it comes to its portfolio firm in the financial services space ? Will it stay put or will it mull an exit ? Well something may just give here folks.





Yet another bitter pill

Word has it that after blowing hot and cold for a while and attracting interest from a host of suitors, this large sized pharma sale process may have been stalled after all. Pray why? Well valuation mismatch seems to have played spoilsport. More so in the case of this listed pharma major which came very close to the finishing line. Another version goes that the promoter group family members had a re-think.





Country roads, take me home

A top central bureaucrat was at a gathering in his home state. As expected, people were fawning over him and sharing unsolicited updates about the goings on in the state bureaucracy. He was told multiple times, in different ways, 'We miss you here. Please come back.' By the end of it, the babu conceded that he was angling for a way back home. Further, he had requested the chief minister for a meeting the same evening to find a solution. While a few of his colleagues from the Centre who accompanied him at the event flew back to Delhi on the same day, our homesick officer was spotted sporting a big smile at the airport the next morning. Is a transfer imminent? We will have to wait to see.





Cheer for resort owners

After a slew of inaugurations, the election model code of conduct has finally kicked in and state bureaucrats are now a relieved bunch on paid, unofficial holiday. On March 29, the Election commission of India had announced the Karnataka poll schedule - May 10, polling, May 13, results. A senior bureaucrat told this correspondent: "It's like studying hard for final exams (inauguration spree), then going on a quiet holiday (election model code of conduct) followed by results (election results)". This is perhaps one of the few periods when bureaucrats are left to their devices, since they face little intervention from politicians and there are no new projects to work on. The May 13 results are likely to take the hung assembly route. If so, then resort owners are in for a killing!



