Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

MC Insider: Airline in the queue, agro-chemical firm on the prowl, bitter pill for pharma major and more


Tricky Air Pocket

The aviation sector is getting some tail winds with profitability in the last quarter. The hands are full for every airline. There is a massive talent crunch across departments and head hunters are offering 1.5 times the existing salary for people willing to jump. While few are taking it up, talent which left the industry is wary of coming back because this 1.5 times salary can become half as was seen in COVID. In case of employees of at least one airline, the options in the financial capital have run out and with pay being delayed - it is either an option to shift north - where the aviation industry is now based or move out of the industry.


You Are In The Queue


Sticking to the aviation space , a month from now, this carrier will have to approach the regulator and ministry to renew its permit which it had got after much fanfare. The airline still shows no signs of flying. The last CEO now has his own airline which will become the fastest to fly international. Now another airline could take to the skies before this player with the color scheme and finer details coming before the aircraft!