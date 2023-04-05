MC Insider: Airline in the queue, agro-chemical firm on the prowl, bitter pill for pharma major and more

Country roads, take me home

A top central bureaucrat was at a gathering in his home state. As expected, people were fawning over him and sharing unsolicited updates about the goings on in the state bureaucracy. He was told multiple times, in different ways, 'We miss you here. Please come back.' By the end of it, the babu conceded that he was angling for a way back home. Further, he had requested the chief minister for a meeting the same evening to find a solution. While a few of his colleagues from the Centre who accompanied him at the event flew back to Delhi on the same day, our homesick officer was spotted sporting a big smile at the airport the next morning. Is a transfer imminent? We will have to wait to see.

