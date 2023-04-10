 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

MC Insider: A secure data centre pact, MSME wrath at govt conference, HNIs bullish on a chemicals firm and more

MC Insider


All is well!

The recent exit of a CEO from a bank had triggered speculations of a rift in the Board. The CEO, considered as a high achiever during his stint, abruptly decided not to seek re-appointment citing personal reasons. It turns out that the speculations were indeed far-fetched and far from the truth and the CEO's decision was largely on account of his desire to spend more time with the family, mainly due to ill-health of a close family member. In the meantime, the race for his seat has begun and a few veterans have thrown the hat in the ring, including from competition, sources say.


Slack 'em with Guilt!


In an attempt to fix the media leak within the organisation, a little birdie told us this startup which laid off staff, reached out to their employees on a messaging platform used internally, requesting them to follow ethics and maintain the culture that the organisation holds. The company went to the extent of saying that this will only damage the reputation of the employees as well and quoted many instances where the company was very supportive to staff at all times. The irony is that some employees chose to share this message to media as well. Guess there is no stopping bad news from traveling fast!