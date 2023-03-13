MC Insider: A new HNI favourite, block trades hog limelight, SVB jitters and more

Furu-busters’ new tool?

What is the best way to kill a product? Offer a free alternative. That is exactly what a Twitter user did. The user saw a course being offered by a ‘stock-market guru’ and he put the crux of the option-strategy down in around 12 points, including examples. He also invited others to suggest alternatives and some have responded too. Already fake gurus are getting called out for false trades, but if furu-busters (those who go after fake stock gurus) start laying out the theory as well, furus may simply get “strangled”, leave alone the social-media posts on new Mercs and vacationing in exotic places drying up!

