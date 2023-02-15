 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

MC Insider: A heated exchange in Mumbai, an IPO comeback & a fight for an infra asset


No mention, please!

Business rivals go a long way to ensure that they stay one step ahead of others, however, this one may be a bit too much. At a recent traders’ conference held at one of the exchange’s buildings in Mumbai, the exchange passed a diktat to all attendees and speakers – they cannot use the name of index or derivatives floated by the rival exchange at all. The building owner went as far as reviewing presentation documents to make sure no logo or name of the rival appears. This was when the organiser of the event was a third party and the said exchange was not involved. Needless to say, this led to a tough situation for everyone as the rival exchange's index products are hugely popular among traders. A speaker said that it would have been better if the event had been held at a hotel.


Checking into D-street again?


The prevailing challenging conditions in the equity markets have forced many IPO aspirants to either defer their listing plans or in some cases even withdraw the papers. But that's not been the case with this hospitality firm which had filed for an IPO a few years back and is now back in action after a hiatus. The company may refile it's documents soon with the regulator. Any guesses?