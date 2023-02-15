MC Insider: A heated exchange in Mumbai, an IPO comeback & a fight for an infra asset



No mention, please!

Business rivals go a long way to ensure that they stay one step ahead of others, however, this one may be a bit too much. At a recent traders’ conference held at one of the exchange’s buildings in Mumbai, the exchange passed a diktat to all attendees and speakers – they cannot use the name of index or derivatives floated by the rival exchange at all. The building owner went as far as reviewing presentation documents to make sure no logo or name of the rival appears. This was when the organiser of the event was a third party and the said exchange was not involved. Needless to say, this led to a tough situation for everyone as the rival exchange's index products are hugely popular among traders. A speaker said that it would have been better if the event had been held at a hotel.





Checking into D-street again?

The prevailing challenging conditions in the equity markets have forced many IPO aspirants to either defer their listing plans or in some cases even withdraw the papers. But that's not been the case with this hospitality firm which had filed for an IPO a few years back and is now back in action after a hiatus. The company may refile it's documents soon with the regulator. Any guesses?





Switching to top gear





Two firms from the startup segment, both marketplaces for automotive sector, are gearing up for a stock market listing next year. The buzz is that a particular investment bank which had earlier bagged a mandate in the same space is aiming for a hat trick of deals! Will it pip rivals in the fray and have a fab day?





Familiarity does not breed contempt!





Two European players and one suitor of Asian origin are said to be in the race for this infra asset with scale, which has been put on the block again. One of the three parties in the fray is now being viewed as frontrunner, and why not? It has spent a lot of time on the asset and knows it far better than its peers.





An evening to remember





The top brass of this bulge-bracket private equity fund whose name reminds you of a popular Big B movie is in town. We hear that a mighty fine soiree took place this week, with the heads of all its portfolio companies in attendance. Well, we expect nothing else when the man credited with sealing one of the most profitable private equity deals of all time visits India!





The OTT creative director





An award-winning creative director is reading a lot about cryptos, sneakers, and gaming. We also hear that he is upskilling himself and making his Instagram feed picture perfect. In a recent closed-door meeting, the creative director said it out aloud that he is not only trying to stay connected with his younger colleagues but also trying to stay relevant, to keep his job safe. This over-the-top creative honcho is picking up lingo that he thinks Gen Z adlanders understand, but what he is getting in return are facepalm emojis.





All hands on deck





The chief of a digital hot shop thinks his team and he need to be aggressive with their creative showcase. The agency has been pumping out impressive work, but the founder thinks his team can do better. He has been giving his teams new projects and responsibilities. He is also hiring senior resources, not only from mainline ad agencies but has also got former marketing professionals join his force. We hear that he is investing heavily in human resources and want all hands-on deck all the time. We must say, that's a clear trait of an overachiever.



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.