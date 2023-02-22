 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

MC Insider: A brokerage coup, dilemma for edtech unicorn and an unhappy MF honcho


Big fish gobbling up small ones!

In a bid to expand its broking business, this financial services firm is planning to adopt the acquisition route if whispers on deal street are to be believed. Buzz is that it has a handful of small broking houses on its radar, and is said to have begun preliminary discussions. With newcomers to the stock market flocking to discount brokers, things are increasingly getting tough for the traditional players, especially in a strictly regulated environment. So merge, acquire or perish, is it?


Unhappy MF honcho


A top honcho at a mutual fund house has been overheard griping about the fickle ways of investors. Despite most of the schemes managed by this fund house figuring in the top rankings in respective categories, inflows have dwindled. That is not a bad thing if the industry has a whole is seeing a similar trend. But in the case of this fund house, some of its direct rivals are reporting good inflows. The fund house has run an advertising campaign to brag about its performance, but investors are not biting. The honcho is scratching his head to figure some way to get customers to his door.
Undercover analysis?