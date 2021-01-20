MC ExpertEye | Can crypto be 'gold' for 21st century in terms of investment, asset allocation?

Note to Readers: MC ExpertEye is a weekly series of articles that will dive deeply into an important topic by seeking answers from experts.

With Bitcoin soaring above the $37,000 level last week, many first time buyers are driven towards crypto-currency. We ask experts on what this euphoria means and if crypto can be regarded as the gold for asset allocation in the long term.

Here is what they have to say.

Nischal Shetty, Founder - WazirX

Both Bitcoin and gold are seen as a hedge to protect fiat portfolios due to their inflation-beating properties. Today, Bitcoin is slowly emerging as a mainstream investment class especially among millennials. The majority of WazirX users are below 30 years of age. The youth is looking at crypto as an alternate investment option, and increasingly participating here. Bitcoin is labeled as digital gold by many, and is also seen as more superior to gold in several respects. It offers a high degree of accessibility, allowing anyone to send and receive Bitcoin in a permissionless way.

It is also interesting to see that the Bitcoin price has shown a consistent increase this year, and seems to be replicating gold price rise. With more institutional players turning to Bitcoin as a hedge against their fiat portfolio, it’s evident that Bitcoin is gaining ground as a store of value for people around the world. It is here to stay.

Manish Lunia, Cofounder - Flexiloan

Gold in the 21st Century investment was a status of Stability, Value and Global acceptance. It continues to hold the comfort of Continuing Value of Households irrespective of turbulence in macro economic events. Bitcoin on the other hand has peculiar features similar to Gold of global acceptance, wealth creation promise but brings with it a lot of regulatory uncertainties, mass acceptance and standard derivative of value. I believe that a more potent version of crypto that has more transparency will evolve over time and patient 'early adopters' will gain in the long term. In terms of asset allocation, it should be given the same weightage that you would give to High Risk Asset allocation, in my opinion

Girish Shivani, Yournest

Crypto is an emerging asset class and for large investors, it could be an interesting place to start nibbling. Even there, one has to spend time and effort to understand which crypto to take exposure to, like any other asset. I would look at investing 2-5 percent of the investible surplus with an aim to test the water.

Vatsal Kankiya, CTO and Principal - 100X.VC

I am not advocating all cryptocurrencies, but I would say that Bitcoin has dwarfed the other players and seemingly has emerged as the store value, an asset class to have for every investor like gold. Yes, bitcoin today is a better alternative to gold but with a history of only a decade while gold has been in vogue since centuries. Today the Bitcoin would be priced at 550k+ USD if it were to replace gold's current 10 trillion market cap. While gold is also finite, we do not know about the reserves, and new mining opportunities keep emerging worldwide. There are only 21 million bitcoins that can be mined in total.

Once bitcoin miners have unlocked all the bitcoins, the planet's supply will essentially be tapped out. Hence bitcoin is more important as a store value. Bitcoin recently touched $40,000 Levels. Whereas gold recently fetched $1,939 an ounce, down $11.50 4. It has been observed that recently many investors have started viewing Bitcoin as an inflation hedge and as a reliable alternative to the declining value of the dollar. One bitcoin is divisible to eight decimal places, 100 millionths of one bitcoin hence better than gold.Bitcoin is portable as a digital asset while gold has to be available in a physical format, so portability is limited. Millennials are more comfortable with technology than their elders, and can probably grasp the potential more quickly. It is easier to trade in bitcoin as there are exchanges like CoinDCX in India, which can help investors securely buy and store in its wallet. The bottom line is that the worst-case for gold for investors is that Bitcoin takes all the gains from gold over the coming months and years to deliver a multibagger.