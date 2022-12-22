 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive | Steadily growing components’ supply base from India: Boeing

Rohit Vaid
Dec 22, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

The plan to boost sourcing from India is part of the company’s strategy to de-risk the supply chain

Boeing, the US-based aircraft manufacturing giant, plans to increase the sourcing of components from India for global manufacturing, a top executive with the company told Moneycontrol.

At present, Boeing sources around $1 billion worth of components from the country.

Notably, the aerospace major’s plans come amidst issues with global supply chains that have slowed down aircraft manufacturing and led to domestic airlines scouring for temporary fixes like wet leasing of aircraft to augment capacity.

According to Boeing India President Salil Gupte, the aircraft manufacturer sources components from over 300 suppliers that have become an integral part of the company’s global supply base.

“These Indian companies are manufacturing and exporting systems and components for some of Boeing’s most advanced products,” Gupte told Moneycontrol.

Apart from major components manufacturers, Boeing India has engaged several micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for supply of parts.