MC Exclusive | Air India cabin crew’s pee-gate report contests complainant's version of events

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 17, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

The report seems to suggest that one passenger may have been an instigator in the matter. A statement of a passenger also runs contrary to the statement made by the complainant

A four-page report written by the crew of the Air India flight in which a passenger allegedly urinated on another casts a radically different light on the matter. It suggests the complainant may have been instigated by a co-passenger and that her subsequent behaviour cast a doubt about her “intent and integrity”.

A 72-year-old lady flying business class on Air India’s NYC-Delhi flight AI 102 on November 26, 2022, had said that an inebriated fellow passenger had come up to her seat and urinated on her.

The crew report on the incident, which was obtained by Moneycontrol, shines a light on two key aspects:

1) Potential instigation by co-passenger S Bhattacharjee, who was seated on 8A, in front of the complainant (on 9A), and next to Shankar Mishra, the accused person (8C). Bhattacharjee had requested an upgrade to first class on boarding, but was turned down.

2) A statement of the passenger on 9C, right next to the complainant, which ran contrary to the statement made by the complainant.

