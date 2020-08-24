Max India bets big on senior care business, to invest Rs 300 crore on expansion

Max India is betting big on senior care business, and plans to invest over Rs 300 crore to set up a chain of assisted living facilities, home care services and residential complexes for the elderly.

“The senior care business has been a mega trend in India for the last few years," Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO of Antara, told Moneycontrol on Monday. Antara is a wholly owned subsidiary of Max India.

"The senior care business is worth $10 billion - $12 billion. We have a vantage position because senior care requires competencies across healthcare, insurance, hospitality and real-estate,” Mehta said.

In assisted living facilities, residents live in independent rooms or apartments, but receive help with day-to-day activities like bathing, dressing, preparing meals, and taking their medicines.

The blueprint

Mehta said the Antara is targeting about 4 million of the elderly population, with an income of Rs 15 lakh-plus, in the northern, western and southern parts of the country.

Antara is planning 35-40 Care Homes in the next three years, of which 10 are expected to be Memory Care Homes for those suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Currently, Antara operates two main lines of businesses - residential complexes for seniors and assisted care services. The residential flats are sold like any other real-estate venture, but are built for seniors.

The assisted care services are provided on a monthly rent. The rent ranges roughly between Rs 33,000 and Rs 1 lakh, depending on the size of the apartment and the services being opted.

The first Antara community was launched in April 2017 in Purukul, Dehradun, with 190 apartments, spread over 14 acres of land.

In 2020, it launched a new senior living facility in Sector-150, Noida. With 340 apartments in its first phase of development, it will cater to the social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs of senior citizens aged 55 years and above and will be ready for possession by 2024.

Though building residences for senior care is still nascent in India, global companies such as Columbia Pacific Group and Genesis Rehabilitation Services have started operations in the country in the last few years.

COVID-19 impact

Mehta says the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the demand for senior living units and assisted care services facilities in India, as the elderly, especially those living alone, have been forced to remain indoors without adequate support for their daily needs such as medicine, groceries, and, above all, social interaction.

“The sample apartment was launched in Noida during COVID-19. The concept and brand found resonance, and we have sold about one-third of the inventory," he said.

Asset light model

All the future projects of Antara would operate on the asset light model or leasing premises than owning properties. “We want to find developers who contribute land as well as do the construction. Our competency is in designing, sales and operations," Mehta said.

Business expansion

Mehta said Max India has enough cash to fund the business expansion.

"Antara’s inventory and capital invested are about Rs 357 crore. In addition, there are assets worth about Rs 500 crore in Max India, cash worth Rs 400 crore from the sale of Max Bupa and commercial real-estate worth Rs 100 crore," Mehta said.

"About Rs 850-900 crore, the underlying value of Max India, is about Rs 150- Rs 160 per share," Mehta added.

A report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in October 2019, ‘Unlocking the Potential of the Senior Consumer Market’, predicts that India’s senior population will increase to 300 million by 2050. Census 2011 suggests that the share of elders as a percentage of the total population in the country will increase from around 7.5 percent in 2001 to almost 12.5 percent by 2026 and surpass 19.5 percent by 2050.

There are 10,500 senior living residences across India today. This is expected to go up to 75,000 in the next 10 years, but this is not sufficient to meet the needs of the elderly population, which is a growing segment that do not have access to any comprehensive care structure at the moment, the CII report said.

Business reorganisation

After Max India reorganised its business in June 2020, following the acquisition of the hospital business by private equity firm KKR, its hospital assets were merged into Max Healthcare.

Under the deal, Max India agreed to demerge its non-healthcare business units, Max Bupa Health and Antara Senior Living, into a separate company. Max India sold its stake in Max Bupa in December 2019.

The resultant Senior Care and other businesses of Max India were demerged on June 15, 2020. It will be relisted on stock exchanges later this week as Max India Ltd.

The new Max India is a holding company of two businesses -- Max Group's Senior Care business, Antara, and a skilling company, Max Skill First.

Each shareholder has received one share of new Max India with a face value of Rs 10 for every 5 shares of the erstwhile Max India, which had a face value of Rs 2 each.

The senior care business, housed under Antara, will be the flagship company, following the sale of the hospital business.