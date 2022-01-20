MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Max Healthcare ties up with Muthoot Hospitals to run 300-bed hospital in Delhi’s Dwarka

The Max Super Speciality Hospital, coming up in Sector 10 of Dwarka, is expected to commence operations from the second half of 2023

Vanita Srivastava
January 20, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST
Representational image (Shutterstock)

Representational image (Shutterstock)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL) has announced that it has entered into a long-term services agreement with Muthoot Hospitals Private Limited (MHPL) for operations and management of a 300-bed hospital in New Delhi’s Dwarka sub-city.

The arrangement is only for the first phase and the hospital, which is coming up in Sector 10 and can add another 1,000 beds, shall be operated under the name Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, the New Delhi-based hospital chain said.

“The arrangement underscores the focus and success of our strategic asset-light model of growth and to start with, it will add 8 percent to our overall capacity in near future,” Dr Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare, said.

The construction of the 10-storey building is on and the hospital is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2023. To begin with, it will have around 100 ICU beds, 10 operation theatres and two cath labs among other facilities.
Vanita Srivastava
Tags: #healthcare #hospital #Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
first published: Jan 20, 2022 04:08 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.