Max Healthcare ties up with Muthoot Hospitals to run 300-bed hospital in Delhi’s Dwarka

Representational image (Shutterstock)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (MHIL) has announced that it has entered into a long-term services agreement with Muthoot Hospitals Private Limited (MHPL) for operations and management of a 300-bed hospital in New Delhi’s Dwarka sub-city.

The arrangement is only for the first phase and the hospital, which is coming up in Sector 10 and can add another 1,000 beds, shall be operated under the name Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, the New Delhi-based hospital chain said.

“The arrangement underscores the focus and success of our strategic asset-light model of growth and to start with, it will add 8 percent to our overall capacity in near future,” Dr Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare, said.

The construction of the 10-storey building is on and the hospital is expected to commence operations in the second half of 2023. To begin with, it will have around 100 ICU beds, 10 operation theatres and two cath labs among other facilities.