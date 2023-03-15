Max Financial Services promoter stake sale hits a roadblock, say sources

Promoter stake sale at Max Financial Services may have hit a roadblock due to the mismatch in deal terms between the seller and interested buyers, three independent sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Sources suggest that Analjit Singh led promoter group wants to sell around 7 percent of the 11.45 percent stake held in Max Financial Services to monetise it later and gain upside.

“Private equity investors interested in the deal want a clean deal with the exit of the promoter and change in control” sources said, adding that interested private equity players include Bain Capital, CVC Capital, TA Associates.

Max Financial Services Promoter said, "As stated earlier, we remain engaged and invested in the company and are looking forward to its growth."

Nisha Poddar is an Editor-M&A, CNBC-TV18