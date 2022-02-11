'Matter sub-judice': Dish TV responds after SEBI calls for disclosure of AGM voting results

Representative image

Responding to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive which asked Dish TV to immediately declare the annual general meeting (AGM) voting results, the satellite service provider on February 11 said the matter is currently "sub-judice".

Dish TV, which is locked in a legal battle with its largest shareholder Yes Bank before the Bombay High Court, said the arguments related to the case will be heard "shortly".

"Thus, very issue of declaration of results of the AGM conducted on December 30, 2021, is in fact sub-judice before the Hon’ble High Court, which has taken cognizance of the matter, and will be hearing the arguments of the parties shortly, and issue its decision," the company said in a regulatory filing.

In an advisory letter dated February 9, SEBI had directed Dish TV to disclose the results of the voting held during its 33rd AGM in the interest of the shareholders.

“In spite of there being no prohibitory/restraint order from the Court, the Company has failed to disclose the voting results of the AGM held on December 30, 2021, thereby failing to comply with the provisions of regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR," the letter stated.

The non-disclosure of voting results "affects the shareholders, investors due to lack of information in public domain", the market regulator added.

During the AGM, the voting was held on three major resolutions - the adoption of financial statements for FY21, approving of costs to auditors and re-appointment of Ashok Kurien as a company director. The stakeholders led by Yes Bank were expected to have voted against the resolutions.

Notably, the tussle between Dish TV and Yes Bank, which holds around 25 percent stake in the company, began in February last year when the former approved a rights issue of Rs 1,000 crore. Objecting to it, Yes Bank had said that the rights issue is meant to dilute its majority shareholding in Dish TV.

Despite Yes Bank's apprehensions, Dish TV made a press announcement regarding its intention to proceed with the Rs 1,000 crore rights issue on May 28.

On September 3, Yes Bank sought a reconstitution of Dish TV's board and said, “The board is not acting in line with good corporate governance standards and is not a fair representation of the incumbent significant shareholders of the company being various banks and financial institutions holding about 45 percent shareholding in the company.”

Yes Bank had called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as it sought the ouster of MD and Director Jawahar Lal Goel along with the removal of Rashmi Aggarwal, Bhagwan Das Narang, Shankar Aggarval, and Ashok Mathai Kurien, and the appointment of new independent directors.