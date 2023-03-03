 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mastek appoints Vijay Iyer as President of Americas to drive regional growth

Mar 03, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Prior to joining Mastek, Vijay was an executive at Persistent Systems working as Senior Vice President of their digital transformation consulting and large deals.

Digital engineering & cloud transformation company Mastek on March 2 announced the appointment of Vijay Iyer as President of the Americas, effective February 24, 2023. Iyer is based and will operate out of the US.

Vijay comes with over three decades of diverse experience across strategy development, marketing & sales, organizational development, advisor relationships, leading large deals and delivery. He comes with deep expertise in creating, growing & stabilizing new lines of business in industry verticals, Digital Engineering and Enterprise IT Services. Prior to Persistent, Vijay has worked in several leadership roles with global organizations like HCL Tech & DXC Technology, Hexaware Technologies and Cignex Datamatics Inc.

Vijay will be driving the entire Americas business P&L leveraging Mastek’s differentiated portfolio of offerings in Cloud, Enterprise IT and Digital Engineering and Experience.