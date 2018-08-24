App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki's quick response team with bikes to provide road side assistance to customers

The on-bike service has been rolled out with a fleet of 350 in over 251 cities. It will be expanded to cover 500 cities by 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday launched an on-bike assistance scheme to rush help quicker to its car buyers stranded on the road with a broken vehicle. The assistance is entirely app-based with the customer coming to know on a live basis the progress of the assistance being rushed to it.

The company will charge Rs 420-Rs 575 for each call for a car not covered by any warranty or extended warranty.

To begin with, the on-bike service has been rolled out with a fleet of 350 in over 251 cities. It will be expanded to cover 500 cities by 2020.

Partho Bannerjee, the company’s head of services, said the assistants had undergone a fortnight’s training by Maruti and were employees of its dealers.

“We are not giving a timeframe but whatever Google maps shows, we will try to reach the site in shortest possible time,” he said at a press conference called to announce the launch of the service.

Every time a customer lodges a request, it will get the assistant’s name and number on the mobile. The customer and the technician can connect over phone and see each other’s location and estimated time of arrival through the Maruti Care app.

A company press release said each technician will be equipped with essential tools and critical spares needed to quickly restore the vehicle in distress. The company claims that the technician will be able to handle 90 percent of the problems typically faced by customers in case of a breakdown.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 03:43 pm

