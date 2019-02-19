Maruti Suzuki's compact SUV Vitara Brezza crosses 4 lakh sales milestone

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on February 19 said its compact SUV Vitara Brezza has crossed the 4 lakh units' sales milestone in less than three years of launch.

In the ongoing fiscal, the company said, the model has grown at an average of 7 percent with a monthly average of sales of 14,675 units.

"The benchmark success of Vitara Brezza with over 4 lakh customers in less than three years is a testimony of the customers' increasing preference towards the refreshed design and innovative features of the compact SUV," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said in a statement.

The Vitara Brezza was launched in March 2016. Out of the total sales of the model so far, MSI said the automatic gear shift (AGS) variant has accounted for 20 per cent after its introduction in May 2018.

As on date, the Vitara Brezza commands 44.1 per cent market share in the compact SUV segment, MSI claimed.

The segment stood at around 3 lakh units in April-January period of the ongoing fiscal.