App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki's compact SUV Vitara Brezza crosses 4 lakh sales milestone

The Vitara Brezza was launched in March 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on February 19 said its compact SUV Vitara Brezza has crossed the 4 lakh units' sales milestone in less than three years of launch.

In the ongoing fiscal, the company said, the model has grown at an average of 7 percent with a monthly average of sales of 14,675 units.

"The benchmark success of Vitara Brezza with over 4 lakh customers in less than three years is a testimony of the customers' increasing preference towards the refreshed design and innovative features of the compact SUV," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said in a statement.

The Vitara Brezza was launched in March 2016. Out of the total sales of the model so far, MSI said the automatic gear shift (AGS) variant has accounted for 20 per cent after its introduction in May 2018.

As on date, the Vitara Brezza commands 44.1 per cent market share in the compact SUV segment, MSI claimed.

The segment stood at around 3 lakh units in April-January period of the ongoing fiscal.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.