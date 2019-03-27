App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki re-appoints Kenichi Ayukawa as MD and CEO for 3 years

This would be Ayukawa's third three term as MD and CEO of MSI. He had taken over for the first time in March 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on March 27 re-appointed Kenichi Ayukawa as Managing Director and CEO for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2019.

The company's board, which met on March 27, re-appointed Ayukawa on the existing terms and conditions including remuneration, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

This would be Ayukawa's third three term as MD and CEO of MSI. He had taken over for the first time in March 2013.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the production of its compact SUV Vitara Brezza by Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) beginning 2022.

related news

The company said the decision to allow production of Vitara Brezza at TKM's existing plant with effect from 2022 will save it from investing in a new manufacturing facility.

"Variants of this model (Vitara Brezza) will be sold through sales network of the company and TKM respectively," MSI said.

The board also approved supply of a "derivative model of Baleno" to TKM.

"This will result in incremental sales for the company," it added.

Besides, MSI board approved use of Toyota Hybrid System (THS) in its future products.

The move would help the company become a "front runner of clean technology in mass market", it said.

Last week, Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation had announced strengthening of their collaboration, including manufacturing of Suzuki-developed compact SUV Vitara Brezza at Toyota's plant in India from 2022.

The two partners have agreed to extend their collaboration to Europe and Africa over and above their partnership in India.

As part of "considering a concrete collaboration in new fields", Suzuki will supply Ciaz sedan and Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle to Toyota in India in addition to the already agreed supplies of premium hatchback Baleno and compact SUV Vitara Brezza.

Moreover, Suzuki will supply its India-produced Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and Ertiga vehicles to Toyota for the African market as well, the companies said in a joint statement.

Toyota, on the other hand, will provide Suzuki its hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technologies in India through local procurement of HEV systems, engines, and batteries, while also supplying THS (Toyota Hybrid System) to Suzuki in the global markets.

In March last year, the two Japanese companies had concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market.

As per the agreement, Suzuki supplies premium hatchback Baleno and compact SUV Vitara Brezza to Toyota, while Toyota supplies sedan Corolla to Suzuki.

In February 2017, Toyota and Suzuki concluded an agreement towards business partnership and since then, they have been exploring concrete projects for collaboration in areas including environmental technology, safety technology, information technology, and the mutual supply of products and components.

Subsequently, in November 2017 the companies announced an MoU to consider a cooperative structure for introducing battery electric vehicles in India around 2020.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Justin Bieber Says Family and Health More Important, Puts Music on Hol ...

Smoking Not Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

'Tilting at Windmills’: Pakistan Quotes Don Quixote After India’s ...

Pakistan Tries to Cool Row Over PM Imran Khan's Comments on Afghanista ...

Avengers Endgame Star Paul 'Ant-Man' Rudd Reveals His Secret of Stayin ...

Hearing Loss Before 50 May Raise Drug Abuse Risk

Donald Trump Says Mueller Report Summary Couldn't Have Been Better

TMC Manifesto Promises Probe Into Demonetisation, Return of Planning C ...

Really Sad to See How Advani ji and Joshi ji Have Been Treated by BJP, ...

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Universal basic income could cost us 1.8% of GDP, says P Chidambaram

Tipu Sultan's silver-mounted gun fetches 60,000 pounds at UK auction

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower in volatile trade, Nifty below 11,450 ...

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Jet Airways shares continue upward march; close over 3% higher

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, a ...

In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters down ...

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...

PM Narendra Modi announces India's ASAT capabilities but his biopic ha ...

Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elec ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.