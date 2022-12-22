 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Maruti Suzuki inks deal with Kamarajar port, to export 20,000 cars annually

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

The Kamarajar port will be used for exports to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania & SAARC regions, India's largest carmaker has said

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited for the export of passenger vehicles to global markets, India’s largest carmaker said in a statement on December 22.

The Kamarajar port, which is around 20 km north of the Chennai Port in Tamil Nadu, would be used for exports to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania and SAARC regions. It would annually export 20,000 vehicles from the port, the Gurugram-based company said.

“The start of exports from the Kamarajar port will help us reach out to a wider base of customers. This initiative will also help to decongest the Mumbai port, Mundra port and Pipavav port used by the company to export vehicles at present,” Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

Maruti was dedicated to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government and the company’s expanding export operations reflected its commitment to offer reliable, high quality, technologically advanced cars to global customers, he said.

The agreement, starting December 2022, is for a period of five year.s To facilitate automobile exports, a car-cum-general cargo berth has been developed and commissioned by Kamarajar Port Limited.

“We are glad to enter into an agreement with India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, to offer our port services for the export of vehicles to regions across the globe,” Sunil Paliwal, CMD, Kamarajar Port Limited, said.