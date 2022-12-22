Maruti Suzuki inks deal with Kamarajar port, to export 20,000 cars annually

live bse live

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited for the export of passenger vehicles to global markets, India’s largest carmaker said in a statement on December 22.

The Kamarajar port, which is around 20 km north of the Chennai Port in Tamil Nadu, would be used for exports to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania and SAARC regions. It would annually export 20,000 vehicles from the port, the Gurugram-based company said.

“The start of exports from the Kamarajar port will help us reach out to a wider base of customers. This initiative will also help to decongest the Mumbai port, Mundra port and Pipavav port used by the company to export vehicles at present,” Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

Maruti was dedicated to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government and the company’s expanding export operations reflected its commitment to offer reliable, high quality, technologically advanced cars to global customers, he said.

The agreement, starting December 2022, is for a period of five year.s To facilitate automobile exports, a car-cum-general cargo berth has been developed and commissioned by Kamarajar Port Limited.

“We are glad to enter into an agreement with India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, to offer our port services for the export of vehicles to regions across the globe,” Sunil Paliwal, CMD, Kamarajar Port Limited, said.

Maruti Suzuki had earned the distinction of being a major contributor to exports from India and associating with the company would help the port augment its operations, he said.

As a part of the partnership between Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara is manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka.

The vehicles to be exported would be sent to the pre-delivery inspection (PDI) centre at the Kamarajar port and subsequently shipped. Named the 12th major port of India, Kamarajar has the capacity to park 14,000 cars.

Maruti Suzuki, which started exporting cars in 1986, registered its highest-ever exports in FY 2021-22, dispatching over 2.38 lakh units to more than 100 countries. The company will continue to export from the Mumbai, Mundra and Pipavav ports, it said.

At 12.07 pm, Maruti Suzuki was trading at Rs 8,309.95 on the National Stock Exchange, down 0.48 percent as the market was trading around 0.6 percent lower.