Maruti Suzuki India expands reach of Ecstar products

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today expanded the reach of its Ecstar branded lubricants, coolant and car care products with the introduction of the range at 3,400 workshops under its Arena network. MSI had launched the Ecstar brand of engine oil at workshops under its premium outlet chain NEXA in September last year.

"In these 10 months of Ecstar's journey at NEXA, it has proven to be a success formula," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa told reporters here.

He further said, now the Ecstar will be available at over 3,400 Maruti Suzuki Arena workshops across the country.

The launch of Ecstar in Arena is a part of the company's focus on quality of maintenance while it continued to bring technology and quality into products, he added.

"In the Ecstar brand, we are also launching new engine oil 0W16. This advanced oil will help reduce friction leading to improved fuel efficiency and cut down on CO2 emissions," Ayukawa claimed.

The company's future petrol engines will have OW16 engine oil as factory-filled, MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) RS Kalsi said.

The Ecstar brand of engine oil and coolant and chemical products was launched by Maruti Suzuki's parent Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan in 1984.

In 2015, it was promoted as a global brand and is currently marketed across Europe, USA, Mexico, Australia and South East Asia.

The Ecstar range products includes engine oils, coolants, injector cleaner, automatic transmission oil, car care products, and screen wash for the cars.

MSI said more products will be added to the range in India progressively.