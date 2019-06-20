App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki hikes Dzire price by up to Rs 12,690

The new price will be effective from June 20, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki India on June 20 said it has increased the price of its popular compact sedan Dzire by up to Rs 12,690 on account of compliance with new safety and emission norms.

Dzire is now compliant with "AIS-145 Safety Norms" (both petrol and diesel). Dzire Petrol is also now BS-VI compliant, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"This will result in price increase in all variants of Dzire. Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) region shall vary from Rs 5,82,613 to Rs 9,57,622," it added.

Close

The new price will be effective from June 20, it said.

Prior to the price hike, the model was available in a price range of Rs 5,69,923 for the base variant to Rs 9,54,522 for the top end.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.