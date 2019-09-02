Maruti Suzuki cuts production for 7th straight month in August

Reeling under severe slowdown, Maruti Suzuki India reduced its production by 33.99 percent in August, making it the seventh straight month that the country's largest car maker reduced its output.

The company produced a total of 1,11,370 units in August as against 1,68,725 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a filing to the BSE on September 2.

Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,10,214 units as against 1,66,161 units in August 2018, a decline of 33.67 percent, it added.

Production of mini and compact segment cars including Alto, New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 80,909 units as against 1,22,824 units in August last year, down 34.1 percent.

Production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross declined 34.85 percent to 15,099 units as compared with 23,176 units in the year-ago month.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its production reduced to 2,285 units in August from 6,149 units in the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production was also trimmed to 1,156 units last month from 2,564 units in August 2018, the filing said.

In July, the automaker had cut its production by 25.15 percent at 1,33,625 units.