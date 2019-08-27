App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 11:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Maruti Suzuki cuts 3,000 contract jobs

With India's auto sales declining for the ninth straight month in July, more automotive manufacturers are laying off workers and temporarily halting production to keep costs in check.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Chairman RC Bhargava said on August 26 the company had not renewed the contracts of 3,000 temporary employees, as the automaker battled rising inventory amid a slowdown in demand.

Safety norms and higher taxes have "added substantially" to the cost of cars, affecting their affordability, Bhargava told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

With India's auto sales declining for the ninth straight month in July, more automotive manufacturers are laying off workers and temporarily halting production to keep costs in check, Reuters reported on August 24.

The company is on track to meet the country's new emission norms, adding that the company will move towards manufacturing compressed natural gas (CNG) and hybrid cars.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

