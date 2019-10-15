App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki collaborates with five startups

The five startups -- SenseGiz, Xane, Eyedentify, Enmovil, Docketrun, deal with mostly artificial intelligence concepts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on October 14 said it has selected five startups under its Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme.

MAIL is an initiative by the company to identify and bring together startups with innovative and cutting-edge solutions to collaborate for open innovation in mobility and automobile space.

Commenting on the development, MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said several disruptions are taking place in the auto space.

Close

"Since inception Maruti Suzuki has strived to offer products and services that are ahead of regulations and match the needs of the evolving Indian customers, while retaining the interests of our stakeholders. We are optimistic that partnering with these startups, we will enter into a new era of mobility and automobile solutions," he added.

related news

Ayukawa said the company now aims to work along with startups and enhance scalability of the solutions.

"These intelligent solutions will help enhance customer experience, among others," he added.

Post selection into the first cohort, all the five startups underwent an extensive three months long acceleration programme where they were mentored by various experts from both domestic as well as international startup ecosystem.

Concurrently, they received guidance from domain experts at Maruti Suzuki.

The startups were given access to Maruti Suzuki's test bed and facilities to understand the current scenario and suggest solutions to fit business needs.

The five startups -- SenseGiz, Xane, Eyedentify, Enmovil, Docketrun, deal with mostly artificial intelligence concepts.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki #Startup

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.