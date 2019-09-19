App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti crosses 10-lakh-exports milestone from Mundra Port

"Within a decade of commencement of exports from Mundra, we achieved the significant milestone of shipping the one millionth car," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has crossed 10 lakh exports mark from Mundra port in Gujarat after commencing international dispatches a decade ago. With shipments to more than 125 countries, the company's cumulative exports have already crossed 18 lakh units mark. MSI exports models from the Mundra port to various geographies like Latin America and Europe.

"Within a decade of commencement of exports from Mundra, we achieved the significant milestone of shipping the one millionth car," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

The company has always aligned its exports strategy to keep pace with the changing market scenario, he added.

Close

Mundra port is MSI's second car terminal port, which commenced exports in 2009. The company has a pre-delivery inspection (PDI) facility along with stockyard at the Mundra port.

At present, MSI exports 14 models to international markets with Alto K10, Celerio, Baleno, Ignis and Dzire accounting for a prominent share. Besides Mundra, the company also exports vehicles from Mumbai port.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies

